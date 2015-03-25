 
  1. Football
  2. Germany

Germany winger Leroy Sane to miss FIFA Confederations Cup

23 May 2017 11:39

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has been ruled out of Germany's FIFA Confederations Cup squad to undergo surgery on his nose.

The 21-year-old will be unavailable for the event which takes place between June 17 and July 2 and will also miss the friendly in Denmark on June 6 and the World Cup qualifier at home to San Marino four days later.

Sane said in a statement on dfb.de: "I would have liked to have gone to Russia, but after talks with the medical team, I have decided to use the summer break for this operation so that I can go into the new season with a clean bill of health."

Head coach Joachim Low selected seven uncapped players in his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia, with the likes of Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller all omitted.

Sane was one of three Premier League-based players to be called up alongside Liverpool midfielder Emre Can and Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi and Low has until June 7 to submit a final squad to FIFA for the competition.

Source: PA

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.

Feature Arsenal

Arsenal's Sanchez saga rumbles on after Champions ...

Arsenal's failure to make the Champions League next season is dominating the back pages and the future of ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Feature Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalities set for the exit

Goodbye to all that: The Premier League personalit...

The final day of the season is often a time for emotional farewells as players and coaches prepare for a

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.