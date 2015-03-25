 
Germany U21 goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck 'did not prepare a lot' for penalties

28 June 2017 11:24

Under-21 goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck brushed off suggestions he was Germany's penalty shoot-out "hero" in their European Championships semi-final win over England.

The new Hamburg signing kept out efforts from Tammy Abraham and, decisively, Nathan Redmond to set up a final meeting with Spain on Friday.

The 6ft 5in keeper, who had notes about England's takers in his sock, said in Bild: "Hero? I would not say that now.

"I am a goalkeeper and put simply it is my job to keep the ball out."

His team-mate Max Meyer was certainly grateful, though, after Germany passed up chances to win the match, which finished 2-2, before spot-kicks.

"Julian saved our a**e," was the Schalke man's succinct verdict.

Pollersbeck's cheat sheet was a tactic used by compatriot Jens Lehmann during the senior team's shoot-out win over Argentina at the 2006 World Cup.

But the 22-year-old said the note was not key.

" I had a piece of paper and that was a little help - or should have been," he said.

"In the end, I decided in the moment. In general, I did not prepare a lot. I loved it that we went to penalties."

