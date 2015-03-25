 
  1. Football
  2. Germany

Germany power past Mexico to book spot in Confederations Cup final

29 June 2017 09:24

Germany eased into the Confederations Cup final following a comfortable 4-1 victory over Mexico in Sochi.

Joachim Low's youthful side overpowered Mexico as Leon Goretzka's early brace and second-half strikes from Timo Werner and Amin Younes sealed a place in Sunday's final with Chile in St Petersburg.

Marco Fabian scored a fantastic late consolation goal for Mexico to briefly make it 3-1, but the world champions were too good.

Germany started the match on the front foot and needed only six minutes to take the lead after they counter-attacked to devastating effect.

A loose header from Hector Moreno was picked up by Goretzka, who instantly found the over-lapping full-back Benjamin Henrichs on the right wing. He returned the ball to the on-rushing Schalke midfielder to sweep into the bottom corner from 20 yards.

Germany did not waste any time in doubling their advantage, with the 22-year-old striking again two minutes later when he latched on to a Werner through-ball before sliding a composed finish past Guillermo Ochoa and into the far corner .

Werner should have done better when he was one-on-one with the Malaga keeper, while f ormer Tottenham forward Giovani dos Santos went close on two occasions at the other end as Mexico eventually threatened.

Javier Hernandez somehow scooped the ball over from six yards as they maintained their pressure on the German defence.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen then had to tip Hector Herrera's free-kick over the bar to keep Mexico at bay before the break.

After the restart Raul Jimenez fired straight at Ter Stegen following a quick counter-attack, with Werner dragging his effort wide from a tight angle at the other end.

Germany captain Julian Draxler worked Ochoa with a free-kick before Germany moved further ahead in the 59th minute.

A flowing move from right to left resulted in Goretzka laying off the ball to Draxler, who threaded a pass to Jonas Hector and his cutback to Werner left the Leipzig man with a tap in for his third goal of the tournament.

Ter Stegen produced a great save to deny former Watford midfielder Miguel Layun before Jimenez went one closer by hitting the bar with a looping header, with Barcelona keeper stranded.

Ter Stegen was finally beaten when Fabian fired in a wonder strike from 30 yards to reduce the deficit with one minute remaining, but Younes popped up with Germany's fourth goal with a neat finish in added time.

Source: PA

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according