Germany coach Joachim Low thinks his squad have exceeded expectations

Joachim Low feels his experimental Germany squad have already exceeded pre-Confederations Cup expectations and have justified his bold selection decisions by reaching the final.

Die Mannschaft's boss was criticised for the group he opted to take to Russia, which features just three of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad, yet their passage to Sunday's final with Chile has only emphasised the strength in depth of German football.

Earlier this week an Under-21s team that has been depleted by those Confederations Cup call-ups won the Euro 2017 tournament in Poland too, ensuring Low is likely to have plenty of selection headaches when he has to settle on who will return to Russia for next summer's World Cup.

And Low has been delighted with how the dry run has gone, and how his inexperienced outfit have risen to the challenge.

"Whenever there's a tournament and you nominate a squad there's always a debate - t here are decisions that are taken that are seen from different vantage points," he told a press conference.

"The decision to go with a squad that is perhaps not as experienced at international level as other choices would have been, I can fully live with that decision. I feel vindicated and I believe we have really out-done expectations here. What will happen next year? That is still on a different page.

"The players here have left a very favourable impression. They have benefited from being nominated and have developed and that was the most important task for me."

Germany's captain Julian Draxler is one of the trio of World Cup winners in this squad and he admitted the performances of the understudies, and their Under-21 counterparts, showed football in his country was in rude health.

"It speaks great volumes to the strength of the German talent pool," the Paris St Germain forward added.

"The Under-21s just won the Euros and they have excellent players as well. We have excellent players who want to be part of the squad next year. The head coach can be really pleased, he has a great pool to choose from."

The German success has come as no surprise to Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, who knows full well the talent at Low's disposal given his employment with Bayern Munich.

However, he believes a Chilean success on Sunday would see them stake their claim to be the finest international team on the planet.

"Everyone was talking about this being their second side but Germany have players who are in outstanding physical condition, much better than the ones who are not playing," Vidal argued.

"We have proven our value on the pitch. We've beaten Argentina, one of the best teams, we've beaten Portugal, the European champions, and if we win tomorrow we might be the best team in the world."

Source: PA

