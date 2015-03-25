 
  1. Football
  2. Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum added to Liverpool's growing injury list

02 November 2017 12:24

Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League win over Maribor did not come without cost as Georginio Wijnaldum was added to a growing injury list.

The Holland midfielder limped off after just 17 minutes to join the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane and Nathaniel Clyne as players currently unavailable to Jurgen Klopp.

Second-half goals from Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge meant Liverpool - for whom James Milner missed a penalty - edged closer to the knockout stages, but Klopp's thoughts immediately turned to Saturday's trip to West Ham.

Lovren, who sustained a thigh problem in the warm-up against Huddersfield in Saturday, still has a chance of making that game but he is likely to be the only one and Wijnaldum's injury puts additional pressure on the midfield.

"At half-time the ankle was already swollen. It is probably not a good sign," said Klopp.

"We saw a kick in the game, we didn't think it was too serious, we were not sure if it was swollen or if he twisted it. For sure we have to make a scan."

Coutinho's absence is set to be extended to a third match as his recovery from an adductor problem is slow.

"I don't think Phil will be able to play, with Dejan (Lovren) it's different, it's not the same problem as Phil had," added Klopp.

"Gini is out, maybe there will be some wonder (recovery) with Phil but I don't think at the moment that he can play."

Maribor coach Darko Milanic, who had seen his side demolished 7-0 a fortnight ago, adopted a very defensive approach at Anfield and, while it worked for 45 minutes, the pressure eventually told.

"I am sure the decision for this kind of tactic was very good. We couldn't play any different way," the former Leeds boss said.

"The first half was a very good half defensively. The goal we conceded at the beginning of the second half gave our opponent additional energy.

"When the goalkeeper saved the penalty it gave us more energy but in the end I have to congratulate my boys for the very good match they played."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as