Gary Mabbutt in stable condition after undergoing successful heart operation

Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt is in a stable condition after undergoing a successful heart operation, the club have announced.

Mabbutt was admitted to hospital on Monday morning after experiencing chest pains and breathlessness but Spurs have said surgery went well and the 55-year-old is now recovering.

"After undergoing successful heart surgery yesterday, we can confirm Gary Mabbutt is now in a stable condition and recovering in hospital," read a message posted from Tottenham's official Twitter account.

Mabbutt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17 and in 2011 had to have an operation on a blocked artery to prevent him losing his leg.

The former defender played more than 600 times for Tottenham over 16 years and lifted both the UEFA Cup in 1984 and FA Cup in 1991 with the club. Mabbutt also earned 16 caps for England before retiring in 1998.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.