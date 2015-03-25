 
Garry Monk: Middlesbrough tick all the boxes for me

12 June 2017 12:54

New Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk believes the club "tick all the boxes" he was looking for and is targeting an immediate return to the Premier League following last season's relegation.

Monk has joined Boro on a three-year contract just over two weeks after leaving Leeds following his one-season stay at Elland Road, where he just missed out on a play-off place.

The 38-year-old was expected to remain at Leeds beyond the end of the season but talks broke down following Andrea Radrizzani's takeover, which led to Monk resigning.

However, the former Swansea boss is delighted to take charge at the Riverside Stadium and believes the foundations are in place for a promotion push despite a disappointing season in the top flight last year.

Monk told a press conference: "I became a manager out of a job and obviously I'm ambitious and want to be working and find that right challenge - that is something I have always wanted.

"Speaking to the chairman Steve (Gibson) especially and all the guys at the club, it was that ambition and challenge that ticked all the boxes that I was looking for.

"Everything I wanted in terms of the challenge I wanted was clear with Middlesbrough."

Source: PA

