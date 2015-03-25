 
  1. Football
  2. England

Gareth Southgate turns to Scot Allan Russell to hone England's strikers

07 June 2017 11:54

Scottish coach Allan Russell is fine-tuning England's strikers ahead of the crunch World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Gareth Southgate's men can take another giant stride towards Russia on Saturday when they head to Glasgow to take on Gordon Strachan's side.

England's preparations for the Group F encounter began by heading away with the Royal Marines and now attention has turned to on-field matters, with Southgate leaning on a Scot ahead of the game.

Ex-Hamilton, Airdrie and Kilmarnock frontman Russell worked with the attackers at St George's Park on Tuesday in his role as a specialist coach.

The 36-year-old describes himself as the "world's number one striker specific coach" on his website and Press Association Sport understands he is being used by the Football Association on an ad hoc basis.

Russell works across the age groups, coaching both men's and women's teams, in his role as a consultant for England.

The former striker was also involved in March, when Southgate's permanent reign started with a promising display in the 1-0 friendly loss to Germany before a straightforward 2-0 win against Lithuania at Wembley.

Russell played for Hamilton and St Mirren, before moving south of the border to join Macclesfield in 2005.

Moves to Mansfield and Forest Green followed before a return to Scotland, playing for Partick, Airdrie and Kilmarnock prior to a period playing in the United States.

Russell lists Burnley's Andre Gray and Stoke striker Saido Berahino among his clients, along with Portugal's Euro 2016 final match-winner Eder.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea