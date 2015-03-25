Gareth Southgate turns to Scot Allan Russell to hone England's strikers

Scottish coach Allan Russell is fine-tuning England's strikers ahead of the crunch World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Gareth Southgate's men can take another giant stride towards Russia on Saturday when they head to Glasgow to take on Gordon Strachan's side.

England's preparations for the Group F encounter began by heading away with the Royal Marines and now attention has turned to on-field matters, with Southgate leaning on a Scot ahead of the game.

Ex-Hamilton, Airdrie and Kilmarnock frontman Russell worked with the attackers at St George's Park on Tuesday in his role as a specialist coach.

The 36-year-old describes himself as the "world's number one striker specific coach" on his website and Press Association Sport understands he is being used by the Football Association on an ad hoc basis.

Russell works across the age groups, coaching both men's and women's teams, in his role as a consultant for England.

The former striker was also involved in March, when Southgate's permanent reign started with a promising display in the 1-0 friendly loss to Germany before a straightforward 2-0 win against Lithuania at Wembley.

Russell played for Hamilton and St Mirren, before moving south of the border to join Macclesfield in 2005.

Moves to Mansfield and Forest Green followed before a return to Scotland, playing for Partick, Airdrie and Kilmarnock prior to a period playing in the United States.

Russell lists Burnley's Andre Gray and Stoke striker Saido Berahino among his clients, along with Portugal's Euro 2016 final match-winner Eder.

Source: PA

