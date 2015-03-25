Gareth Bale out of Wales’ World Cup qualifiers with calf injury

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ final two World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland, Press Association Sport understands.

Bale’s fitness has been a source of concern for Wales since he suffered a calf muscle strain against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last week.

#Breaking Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales' World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland, PA Sport understands pic.twitter.com/rFmdFcaD9w — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 3, 2017

The 28-year-old missed Real Madrid’s LaLiga clash with Espanyol on Sunday night but reported to the Wales camp the following morning.

Bale attended the FAW Awards on Monday night but will not be fit enough to play in the two qualifiers which will determine Wales’ World Cup ambitions.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

