 
  1. Football
  2. Brighton and Hove Albion

Gaetan Bong signs new one-year Brighton contract

30 May 2017 02:54

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian made 24 appearances during Albion's promotion-winning season, making a successful return to action in April after three months out with a knee injury.

Manager Chris Hughton told seagulls.co.uk: "We are delighted that Gaetan has agreed his new deal, as he has been a key member of the squad in his two years at the club.

"He played a big part in our success and I am looking forward to working with Gaetan again next season, as we look to establish ourselves in the Premier League."

Brighton have also offered new contracts to midfielder Steve Sidwell and goalkeepers David Stockdale and Niki Maenpaa.

Source: PA

Feature United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Barca, Wenger set to stay at Arsenal - Transfer News

United interested in Perisic, Herrera to rebuff Ba...

The Guardian says Arsenal's board is set to rubber-stamp a new two-year contract for manager ARSENE WENGER when they meet on Tuesday morning.

Feature The most expensive goalkeepers in world football

The most expensive goalkeepers in world football...

Manchester City have been strongly linked with a deal for Benfica's Ederson Moraes which would make the Brazilian the most

Feature 5 things you may not know about Manchester City target Ederson

5 things you may not know about Manchester City ta...

Benfica goalkeeper Ederson has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after admitting he has probably played his

Feature 5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final

5 things we learned from the Scottish Cup final...

Celtic wrapped up their first domestic treble since 2001 as they beat Aberdeen 2-1 in the final of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership final

5 things we learned from the Aviva Premiership fin...

Exeter Chiefs slugged their way to a maiden Aviva Premiership title thanks to a 23-20 victory over Wasps after extra

Feature Andy Murray

Andy Murray's potential path to French Open glory...

World number one Andy Murray heads the field for the year's second grand slam in Paris.