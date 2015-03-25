Gaetan Bong signs new one-year Brighton contract

Brighton defender Gaetan Bong has agreed a new one-year contract.

The 29-year-old Cameroonian made 24 appearances during Albion's promotion-winning season, making a successful return to action in April after three months out with a knee injury.

Manager Chris Hughton told seagulls.co.uk: "We are delighted that Gaetan has agreed his new deal, as he has been a key member of the squad in his two years at the club.

"He played a big part in our success and I am looking forward to working with Gaetan again next season, as we look to establish ourselves in the Premier League."

Brighton have also offered new contracts to midfielder Steve Sidwell and goalkeepers David Stockdale and Niki Maenpaa.

Source: PA

