 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Gael Clichy to leave Manchester City

25 May 2017 03:09

Manchester City have announced left-back Gael Clichy will leave the club this summer.

The out-of-contract Frenchman has made over 200 appearances for the club after joining from Arsenal in 2011.

Clichy featured in the Premier League triumphs of 2012 and 2014 and also won the League Cup twice, in 2014 and 2016.

Earlier this week he reportedly stated he would not be staying at City and now the club have confirmed he will leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

"It's been a special six years for me at City," the 31-year-old told mancity.com.

"To win four major trophies and help establish the club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I'm proud to have been a part of.

"It's amazing to see where the club is today and I am sure there is plenty more success to come."

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Gael has been an important player for this football club and I want to wish him well for the future.

"Since my first day here, he has been an outstanding in the way he has applied himself, both in games and in training.

"He has been a key part in some special moments for this football club and for that he will always be remembered fondly."

Other City players whose contracts are coming to an end include Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero.

There is also uncertainty over the future of some players out on loan, including Joe Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony.

Source: PA

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Feature Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United open to offers for Smalling - Transfer News

Chelsea make Lukaku top transfer priority, United ...

Champions Chelsea have made former striker ROMELU LUKAKU their preferred attacking signing this summer, according to the Evening Standard.

Feature Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?

Who will replace David Moyes at Sunderland?...

Sunderland owner Ellis Short has launched the search for a ninth manager in eight-and-a-half years and a sixth in little

Feature Andre Agassi becomes latest

Andre Agassi becomes latest 'super coach' to teach...

World number two Novak Djokovic has announced Andre Agassi, an eight-time grand slam winner, will coach him at the French Open.