 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Gael Clichy set to leave Manchester City

22 May 2017 06:09

Gael Clichy has reportedly confirmed he is leaving Manchester City following the conclusion of their season.

The 31-year-old left-back was one of a number of players at the Etihad Stadium coming out of contract this summer.

City have not confirmed the Frenchman's departure but the former Arsenal defender spoke at a fans' question-and-answer event.

Asked whether he might be playing alongside goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, next season, Clichy reportedly said: "It's hard. I'm not sure whether or not Joe will be here next season, and I won't be here next season."

Frenchman Clichy joined City from the Gunners in a Â£7million deal in 2011. He featured in the Premier League triumphs of 2012 and 2014 and also won the League Cup twice with City, in 2014 and 2016.

His departure follows that of long-serving right-back Pablo Zabaleta, whose deal was also due to expire this summer.

Other players whose contracts are coming to an end include Yaya Toure, Jesus Navas, Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero. The club are yet to indicate whether new deals will be offered.

There is also uncertainty over the future of some players out on loan including Hart, Samir Nasri, Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony.

Source: PA

