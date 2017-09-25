 
Gabriel Jesus in the dark over Manchester City contract talk

27 September 2017 10:16

Gabriel Jesus claims to know nothing about reports Manchester City are poised to offer him a new contract.

The Brazil striker has made such an impact since arriving at the Etihad Stadium in January that it has been claimed the club already want to discuss new terms.

The 20-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 19 appearances for City, has four years remaining on his present deal.

Asked about a potential new contract, Jesus said: “It does not exist. I don’t know anything about it. Nothing came to me yet.

“City did not talk to me about it, neither my agent. So there is nothing in process. My focus is to help Manchester City.”

Jesus has formed an impressive partnership with Sergio Aguero but both players have to deal with Pep Guardiola’s squad rotation policy.

Jesus was left out for Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League win against Crystal Palace and was substituted after 54 minutes of the 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the Shakhtar win, Jesus said: “If one player is in a better moment, I have to respect that. I’m really okay with that, I accept it.

“If I’m not playing well and deserve to be on the bench, that’s it, and it happens with any player here.

“Pep is doing a great work here, using a lot of players in the squad and every player is helping Manchester City, that’s the most important thing.”

