 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Gabriel Jesus Faces Lengthy Spell On Sidelines With Knee Ligament Injury

02 January 2018 04:30

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury in Sunday's goalless draw with Crystal Palace.

Jesus is expected to face a lengthy period on the sidelines with scans expected to determine the extent of the injury within the coming days, the Premier League leaders announced on Monday evening.

The 20-year-old went off the pitch in tears at Selhurst Park after picking up the injury early in the first half.

There are now real fears Jesus could face a much longer time on the sidelines than had first been expected by City boss Pep Guardiola.

While the full extent of Jesus' injury was yet to be ascertained, Guardiola had suggested he could be out for ''little more than a month''.

Mild MCL injuries tend to heal within three to six weeks but more severe issues could take up to 12 weeks to fully repair.

It is the latest injury blow for the Brazilian, who was forced to sit out for two months with a fractured metatarsal shortly after joining City last year.

And it comes at a bad time for City with Kevin De Bruyne also facing a spell on the sidelines after being injured in a foul by Jason Puncheon at Selhurst Park.

Source: PA-WIRE

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.