 
  1. Football
  2. England

Full England squad train ahead of Scotland qualifier

09 June 2017 11:54

England manager Gareth Southgate has a fully-fit squad to choose from after everyone reported for training on Friday ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

The full complement of 23 were present at St George's Park for their final session before travelling to Glasgow for Saturday's match at Hampden Park.

Southgate was first out onto the pitch alongside Tottenham striker Harry Kane and the pair spent several minutes deep in conversation as the rest of the players made their way out.

Kane, who finished the season as the Premier League's leading scorer for the second successive season with 29 goals, is set to lead the line against Scotland and is looking to improve on his current return of five goals in 17 senior England matches.

The manager also spoke at length to West Ham's Aaron Cresswell, who will contest the left-back spot with Ryan Bertrand, before the group warm-up began.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid player

Transfer News: Sanchez set to be highest-paid play...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYBayern Munich are preparing to make Arsenal forward ALEXIS SANCHEZ their highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mirror.

Feature Brazil v Argentina - talking points

Brazil v Argentina - talking points...

Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of Argentina for the first time when they face South American rivals Brazil in a showpiece friendly on Friday.

Feature 5 things you may not know about incoming Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

5 things you may not know about incoming Mancheste...

Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson will join Manchester City from Benfica in July for a fee of £35million.

Feature 5 memorable games between Scotland and England

5 memorable games between Scotland and England...

Scotland and England go head-to-head in a World Cup Qualifier on June 10.

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.