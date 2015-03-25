 
Fulham V Preston North End at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

12 October 2017 04:01
Sheyi Ojo is out for Fulham

Fulham will be without Sheyi Ojo when they host Preston.

The on-loan Liverpool winger suffered a dislocated shoulder at QPR a fortnight ago and faces eight weeks on the sidelines.

But Rafa Soares could make his belated debut having trained all week with the first team.

The left-back, signed on loan from Porto in August, has yet to feature due to an ankle injury but came through a friendly against Southampton during the international break.

Preston have had mixed news on the injury front prior to their trip to Craven Cottage.

Midfielders Paul Gallagher (illness) and John Welsh (calf) returned to training over the international period, as did Ben Pearson (dead leg), though having been out for over a month the latter may not be ready to return straight away.

In defence, right-back Darnell Fisher is suspended having been booked on five occasions and Tommy Spurr has picked up a knock in training.

Boss Alex Neil was already short in that department, with Tom Clarke (Achilles), Greg Cunningham (knee) and goalkeeper Declan Rudd (thigh) long-term absentees.

Source: PAR

