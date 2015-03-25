Fulham V Millwall at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Sheyi Ojo could return to the Fulham squad for the visit of Millwall.
The on-loan Liverpool winger is back in training having been out since dislocating a shoulder against QPR in September.
Stefan Johansen is fit after illness and Neeskens Kebano has recovered from a hip problem.
Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.
Millwall remain without the suspended Jed Wallace, who serves the last match of his ban.
Steve Morrison and Fred Onyedinma are pushing for starts having appeared in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at home to Hull as substitutes.
Tom Elliot started over Morison, but struggled to impress.
Shaun Williams and Byron Webster, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.
Source: PAR