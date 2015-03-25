 
  1. Football
  2. Fulham

Fulham V Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

22 September 2017 10:56
Rui Fonte set for Fulham return

Rui Fonte could return to the Fulham starting line-up when Middlesbrough visit Craven Cottage.

The Portuguese winger has recovered from a groin injury and was a late substitute at Burton last weekend.

Skipper Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee injury, Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg and Rafa Soares is out with an ankle problem.

Defender Tomas Kalas faces the club where he spent 18 months on loan from Chelsea.

Midfielder Adam Clayton will return to the Middlesbrough squad after sitting out the Carabao Cup victory at Aston Villa in midweek through suspension.

Clayton collected his fifth booking of the campaign during Saturday's 3-2 league win over QPR but is available once again.

However, winger Adama Traore will still be missing as he completes a three-match ban following his dismissal during Boro's league trip to Villa on September 12.

Martin Braithwaite has returned to training after being sidelined since the opening day of the campaign by a hamstring problem, although the game is likely to come too soon for him, while fellow striker Rudy Gestede continues his recovery from thigh surgery.

Source: PAR

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.