Fulham V Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Rui Fonte set for Fulham returnRui Fonte could return to the Fulham starting line-up when Middlesbrough visit Craven Cottage.The Portuguese winger has recovered from a groin injury and was a late substitute at Burton last weekend.Skipper Tom Cairney is still struggling with a knee injury, Lucas Piazon is recovering from a broken leg and Rafa Soares is out with an ankle problem.Defender Tomas Kalas faces the club where he spent 18 months on loan from Chelsea.Midfielder Adam Clayton will return to the Middlesbrough squad after sitting out the Carabao Cup victory at Aston Villa in midweek through suspension.Clayton collected his fifth booking of the campaign during Saturday's 3-2 league win over QPR but is available once again.However, winger Adama Traore will still be missing as he completes a three-match ban following his dismissal during Boro's league trip to Villa on September 12.Martin Braithwaite has returned to training after being sidelined since the opening day of the campaign by a hamstring problem, although the game is likely to come too soon for him, while fellow striker Rudy Gestede continues his recovery from thigh surgery.

Source: PAR

