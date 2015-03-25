Fulham V Ipswich at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Aboubakar Kamara in line for Fulham startAboubakar Kamara is pushing to start for Fulham when they host Ipswich.The Frenchman came off the bench to score twice as Fulham fought back from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw at Hull on Saturday.On-loan Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon is also in contention after two substitute appearances since recovering from a broken leg.Boss Slavisa Jokanovic has no new injury concerns.Ipswich will check on central defender Adam Webster, who suffered an Achilles injury during Saturday's home defeat by Derby.Midfielder Cole Skuse could be back from an ankle problem, but defender Tristan Nydam has been struggling with hip and groin problems so remains doubtful.Flynn Downes (calf) and fellow midfielder Tom Adeyemi (hamstring) are also continuing their rehabilitation, along with Teddy Bishop (hamstring).Wales midfielder Emyr Huws has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, while Luke Hyam and Andre Dozzell are also unavailable following knee operations.

