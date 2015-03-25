 
Fulham V Hull at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

12 September 2017 01:56
Tom Cairney continues to be troubled by knee and misses Fulham's game with Hull

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney will miss out on a Sky Bet Championship reunion with former club Hull.

Cairney missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cardiff and continues to be troubled by a knee injury that ruled him out of Scotland's World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Malta earlier this month.

Loan signing Sheyi Ojo will also be absent with a swollen ankle suffered on international duty with England Under-21s, while Rafa Soares has yet to start training with the group as he also battles an ankle problem.

However, Rui Fonte and Neeskens Kebano are expected to return and bolster manager Slavisa Jokanovic's attacking options.

Hull boss Leonid Slutsky is expected to make changes after their 5-0 thrashing at Derby last Friday.

Fraizer Campbell returns to the squad after missing the last two league games with a groin problem.

Australian midfielder Jackson Irvine could make his first start for the Tigers after arriving from Burton at the end of the transfer window, while David Meyler and Adama Diomande are also in contention.

Ondrej Mazuch (knee) and Evandro (hamstring) are close to full fitness again but will not travel to Craven Cottage.

Source: PAR

