Fulham V Derby at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

17 November 2017 10:32
Kevin McDonald banned for Fulham's clash with Derby

Fulham will be without Kevin McDonald due to suspension when Derby visit Craven Cottage.

The midfielder, one of Fulham's stand-out performers this season, serves a one-match ban after collecting five bookings.

Long-term absentees Lucas Piazon and Sheyi Ojo remain on the sidelines.

On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg.

Rams boss Gary Rowett has a number of calls to make, with a series of first-teamers working reduced training schedules this week.

Skipper Richard Keogh has been struggling with a thigh injury but trained with the squad again on Thursday, joined by Bradley Johnson (rib).

Johnny Russell skipped that session but is likely to be available, as are Joe Ledley (hamstring) and Matej Vydra (calf).

Jason Shackell will play no part as he recovers from calf trouble.

Source: PAR

