Fulham V Cardiff at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Fulham add Yohan Mollo and Jordan Graham to squad for Cardiff clashFulham can add Yohan Mollo and Jordan Graham to their squad for the visit of Cardiff.Mollo was a deadline-day signing from Zenit St Petersburg and fellow wideman Graham arrived from Wolves on a season-long loan.Another new loan signing, Rafa Soares, is battling to shake off an ankle injury and Lucas Piazon is out with a broken leg.Midfielder Tom Cairney will be assessed after dropping out of the Scotland squad with a knee problem.Cardiff defender Matt Connolly is fit for the trip to Craven Cottage after recovering from an ankle problem."You'll always lose Matt for five or six games with his ankles, I had the same at QPR with him. I'm afraid he's got ankles like pieces of paper at times," boss Neil Warnock said.Lee Camp and Callum Paterson are in training following spells in the treatment room but are unlikely to be back in action until next month.Kadeem Harris and Rhys Healey remain on the long-term absentee list.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.