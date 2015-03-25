Fulham V Bristol Rovers at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Marcus Bettinelli could make his first appearance of the season when Fulham host Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.
The former England Under-21 goalkeeper has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in line to replace David Button.
Steven Sessegnon, Ibrahima Cisse, Sheyi Ojo and Marcelo Djalo could also feature as boss Slavisa Jokanovic rotates his squad.
Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is out with a broken leg.
Sam Slocombe will again deputise in the Rovers goal if Adam Smith has not recovered from injury.
Former Blackpool goalkeeper Slocombe made his debut in Saturday's 3-2 league win at Bury after Smith damaged his hand.
Defender Dan Leadbitter also missed Rovers' first league victory of the season with a thigh injury.
Rovers are expected to make several changes after boss Darrell Clarke admitted there was a "lot of walking wounded" after the Bury game.
Source: PAR