 
  1. Football
  2. Fulham

Fulham V Bristol Rovers at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

21 August 2017 12:56
Marcus Bettinelli in line for start as Fulham prepare to ring the changes

Marcus Bettinelli could make his first appearance of the season when Fulham host Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

The former England Under-21 goalkeeper has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in line to replace David Button.

Steven Sessegnon, Ibrahima Cisse, Sheyi Ojo and Marcelo Djalo could also feature as boss Slavisa Jokanovic rotates his squad.

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is out with a broken leg.

Sam Slocombe will again deputise in the Rovers goal if Adam Smith has not recovered from injury.

Former Blackpool goalkeeper Slocombe made his debut in Saturday's 3-2 league win at Bury after Smith damaged his hand.

Defender Dan Leadbitter also missed Rovers' first league victory of the season with a thigh injury.

Rovers are expected to make several changes after boss Darrell Clarke admitted there was a "lot of walking wounded" after the Bury game.

Source: PAR

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash