Fulham V Bristol City at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Same again for FulhamFulham look set to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Bristol City.Only long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon are unavailable to manager Slavisa Jokanovic.On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg, with the duo due back in December.Fit-again captain Tom Cairney marked his first start since August with Fulham's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.Bristol City's Milan Djuric is pushing hard for a starting spot after scoring in his last two appearances from the bench.Djuric, fit again after groin surgery, is breathing down the neck of forwards Jamie Paterson and Matty Taylor after striking against Crystal Palace and Sunderland.Nathan Baker is a doubt after being forced off in the first half at Sunderland and his replacement, Eros Pisano, is standing by again.Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler are long-term injury victims.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker