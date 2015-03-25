Fulham V Bristol City at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Fulham look set to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Bristol City.
Only long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon are unavailable to manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg, with the duo due back in December.
Fit-again captain Tom Cairney marked his first start since August with Fulham's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.
Bristol City's Milan Djuric is pushing hard for a starting spot after scoring in his last two appearances from the bench.
Djuric, fit again after groin surgery, is breathing down the neck of forwards Jamie Paterson and Matty Taylor after striking against Crystal Palace and Sunderland.
Nathan Baker is a doubt after being forced off in the first half at Sunderland and his replacement, Eros Pisano, is standing by again.
Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler are long-term injury victims.
Source: PAR