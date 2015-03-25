 
  1. Football
  2. Fulham

Fulham V Bristol City at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

30 October 2017 12:03
Same again for Fulham

Fulham look set to have an unchanged squad for the visit of Bristol City.

Only long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon are unavailable to manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg, with the duo due back in December.

Fit-again captain Tom Cairney marked his first start since August with Fulham's equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Bolton on Saturday.

Bristol City's Milan Djuric is pushing hard for a starting spot after scoring in his last two appearances from the bench.

Djuric, fit again after groin surgery, is breathing down the neck of forwards Jamie Paterson and Matty Taylor after striking against Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

Nathan Baker is a doubt after being forced off in the first half at Sunderland and his replacement, Eros Pisano, is standing by again.

Famara Diedhiou and Jens Hegeler are long-term injury victims.

Source: PAR

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as