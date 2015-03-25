Fulham V Bolton at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Fulham have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Bolton.
Only long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon are unavailable to manager Slavisa Jokanovic.
On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg.
Jokanovic hopes to have the pair back in training by December.
Bolton have a worry over Reece Burke.
The on-loan West Ham man has a hip injury and will face a late test.
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has no other fresh injury concerns and is boosted by the return to fitness of Will Buckley, who has recovered from a calf complaint.
Wanderers have taken four points from their last two games but have taken just two points on the road so far this season.
