Fulham V Bolton at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon only absentees for FulhamFulham have an almost fully-fit squad for the visit of Bolton.Only long-term absentees Sheyi Ojo and Lucas Piazon are unavailable to manager Slavisa Jokanovic.On-loan Liverpool winger Ojo is still out following a dislocated shoulder and Chelsea loanee Piazon is recovering from a broken leg.Jokanovic hopes to have the pair back in training by December.Bolton have a worry over Reece Burke.The on-loan West Ham man has a hip injury and will face a late test.Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has no other fresh injury concerns and is boosted by the return to fitness of Will Buckley, who has recovered from a calf complaint.Wanderers have taken four points from their last two games but have taken just two points on the road so far this season.

