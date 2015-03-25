 
Fulham V Birmingham at Craven Cottage : Match Preview

08 December 2017 09:49
Denis Odoi serves suspension as Fulham host Birmingham

Fulham defender Denis Odoi is suspended for the visit of Birmingham.

The Belgian serves a one-match ban after he was sent off for two bookings in the defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Tim Ream could step in if he can shake off the knock which kept him out against the Bees.

Winger Floyd Ayite faces a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon is still recovering from a broken leg.

Birmingham boss Steve Cotterill has admitted he may have to turn to his under-23s amid a growing injury crisis.

Cotterill declined to identify a series of players nursing knocks, but already has several men unavailable to him.

Defender Harlee Dean is suspended following his sending-off in Monday night's 1-0 defeat by Wolves, a game goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak missed with a groin problem.

David Davis (knee) is back in training and will be assessed, but the game is likely to come too early for Jason Lowe (hamstring) and Craig Gardner (calf), while Maxime Colin (hamstring) and Isaac Vassell are still out.

