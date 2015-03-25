Fulham 0-2 Bristol City - 31-Oct-2017 : Match Report

Bristol City win again at Craven CottageBristol City's impressive away form continued as they stretched their unbeaten run on the road to seven games with a 2-0 win at FulhamThe visitors, who have now won at Craven Cottage on their last four visits, went ahead after 29 minutes through Bobby Reid's ninth goal of the season and Korey Smith doubled their lead five minutes before half-time.Any chance Fulham might have had of getting back into the game disappeared after 63 minutes when Aboubakar Kamara was sent off after a clash with City captain Bailey Wright.Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic had called for an improvement in his team's home form, but they continue to struggle in front of their own fans, where they have not kept a clean sheet in 17 games.Fulham tried to catch City out from a early free-kick when Tim Ream played the ball square for Stefan Johansen with the defence expecting a cross, but the midfield player's shot from 25 yards was a foot too high.Callum O'Dowda had the visitors' first chance after seven minutes when he went through an alarming gap in the home defence, but Fulham goalkeeper David Button deflected his shot wide.The kick was cleared and Floyd Akite broke away down the left, only for his cross to clear a trio of team-mates in front of goal.The best move of the match up to that point should have brought Fulham the opening goal after 21 minutes.Johansen's first-time pass after receiving the ball from Kamara sent Ryan Sessegnon through the City back four, but his angled left-foot shot struck the crossbar.Instead it was City who took the lead eight minutes later.Smith began the move with a cross from the left, Josh Brownhill made ground beyond the far post and cushioned a volley back into the path of Reid for City's top-scorer to knock the ball past Button from eight yards.And the visitors were two ahead in the 40th minute.O'Dowda charged down the right and pulled the ball back from the byline into the path of Smith, who rolled a first-time shot low past Button from 10 yards.Fulham were jeered off at half-time and might have been three down soon after the restart as Reid crossed from the left, only for Sessegnon to block O'Dowda's shot.Jamie Paterson then ran past two home defenders but shot too high.Things got even worse for Fulham when Wright stayed down after a challenge from Kamara, who was shown a straight red card.Even with 10 men, Fulham did their best to get back into the game, but Johansen blazed the ball high after Frank Fielding could only parry Kevin McDonald's effort and City held out for their third successive away win.

Source: PA

