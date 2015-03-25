From Mlily pillows to Hong Kong Jockey Club, Manchester United's many sponsors

Manchester United's portfolio of global affiliates gained a proud new addition on Monday, with German firm Melitta filling the club's urgent vacancy for an official coffee partner.

The deal will see more than 200 coffee machines and makers installed at Old Trafford, which will also be home to a Red Cafe serving the company's brews.

The Red Devils wheeled out the heavyweights to herald their caffeine boost, with Sir Alex Ferguson, Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford all appearing in promotional material.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the club's other eye-catching commercial tie-ups.

MLILY

Mlily of China etched its name in the United history books in October 2016 by becoming its first ever mattress and pillow partner. At the time the bed specialists vowed to "support United in helping the sleep and recovery of players". For those knocked out by the dreariest of defensive drills, the company also pledged to provide 'sleep pods' at United's Aon Training Complex. Former club captain Wayne Rooney, midfielder Juan Mata and defender Luke Shaw were the high-profile names called upon to lend some star quality to the announcement.

KANSAI PAINT

United's desire to recruit the best in the business extends far beyond the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. When the suits were in the market for a new ally in the field of paint, they recruited a company they proudly describe as " among the top 10 coatings companies in the world" and "the largest coatings manufacturer in Japan and Africa".

20th CENTURY FOX

United landed one of the biggest names of all as their feature-film partner. Eagle-eyed fans at United's game against Bournemouth in May 2016 spotted the team mascots daubed in blue paint in honour of Jennifer Lawrence's X-Men character Mystique. But that was nothing compared to Rooney's cameo in an advert featuring the film's cast, during which he is selected as earth's representative to fight super-villain Apocalypse.

CHO-A PHARM CO LTD

Any United staff who come into prescription difficulties in Korea or Vietnam need not worry, for that is precisely the domain of their pharmaceutical partner in the region.

HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB This union has clearly been a success, with both parties agreeing to extend an initial four-year agreement by the same term last year. United's academy side play at least one match a year in Hong Kong as a result.

NISSIN FOODS GROUP

No longer listed as commercial partner on the club website but the inventors of the world's first ever instant noodle once boasted the distinction of being United's global noodle partner. A television advert saw Nissin's 'Red Samurai' dribble a ball through Manchester before a final skills showdown with black-clad foes at Old Trafford.

