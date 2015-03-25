 
  1. Football
  2. Aston Villa

Friedel's evolution continues as he accepts New England challenge

09 November 2017 04:54

Former Blackburn and Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Friedel has been named as the new head coach of the New England Revolution.

Friedel, who also had spells at Liverpool and Tottenham in a Premier League career spanning almost two decades, had been coaching the United States' under-19 team prior to accepting the challenge with the Major League Soccer team.

Friedel said: " My staff and I are delighted and honoured to have been hired by the New England Revolution.

"I can guarantee that we, the staff and players, will give 100 per cent commitment to the club and our fans while looking forward to all the challenges ahead. We can't wait to get started right away building this club for the 2018 season."

The 46-year-old Friedel played in three World Cups for his country, including all five games when the United States reached the quarter-finals in 2002.

Friedel also made 450 appearances in the Premier League before announcing his retirement upon leaving Tottenham at the end of the 2014/15 season.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as