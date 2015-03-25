 
Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino on Southampton's managerial shortlist

15 June 2017 01:24

Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrino are among the names on the shortlist to replace Claude Puel as Southampton manager, Press Association Sport understands.

Despite guiding Saints to eighth in the Premier League and the EFL Cup final in his first season, frustrations behind the scenes and in the stands led to the end of the Frenchman's reign on Wednesday evening.

Southampton are looking for a manager with a shared "long-term vision" after sacking Puel, and De Boer and Pellegrino are understood to be among their possible targets.

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel was on the long list of potential candidates but is not believed to on Saints' final list.

Source: PA

