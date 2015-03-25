Fran Kirby 'bitterly disappointed' after losing Euro 2017 semi-final to Holland

England striker Fran Kirby was "bitterly disappointed" after suffering a 3-0 Euro 2017 semi-final defeat to hosts Holland in Enschede - but World Cup glory is already in the Lionesses' sights.

Hopes of winning the tournament were shattered by goals either side of half-time from Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk, with a last-gasp own goal from Millie Bright compounding England's misery.

Chelsea player Kirby told BBC Radio 5 live: "They had a game plan and did it well and took their chances, credit to them. We had chances and could have had a few penalties. We are bitterly disappointed.

"We did great to get this far. We have put so much hard work in but fall short. In the team huddle we said, 'let's go and win the World Cup in France'."

With five goals across England's run to the last four, Jodie Taylor is currently the competition's top scorer.

"It just wasn't our night," she told Channel 4. "I don't think things went our way. They're a good team. It's disappointing but things didn't fall our way tonight.

"It wasn't meant to be. I think there were a couple that might have been penalties. A couple of calls didn't go out way tonight, but credit to Holland.

"I'm proud of every single one of us tonight. We gave it everything."

England head coach Mark Sampson added on Channel 4: "I'm incredibly proud of the team. I thought they left everything out on the pitch.

"It's just that sometimes in football you don't get the rub of the green and that's what happened tonight.

"The high-end performance was there, the attitude was there and we've got a group of devastated women in the changing rooms now."

