 
  1. Football
  2. England

Fran Kirby 'bitterly disappointed' after losing Euro 2017 semi-final to Holland

03 August 2017 10:09

England striker Fran Kirby was "bitterly disappointed" after suffering a 3-0 Euro 2017 semi-final defeat to hosts Holland in Enschede - but World Cup glory is already in the Lionesses' sights.

Hopes of winning the tournament were shattered by goals either side of half-time from Arsenal pair Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk, with a last-gasp own goal from Millie Bright compounding England's misery.

Chelsea player Kirby told BBC Radio 5 live: "They had a game plan and did it well and took their chances, credit to them. We had chances and could have had a few penalties. We are bitterly disappointed.

"We did great to get this far. We have put so much hard work in but fall short. In the team huddle we said, 'let's go and win the World Cup in France'."

With five goals across England's run to the last four, Jodie Taylor is currently the competition's top scorer.

"It just wasn't our night," she told Channel 4. "I don't think things went our way. They're a good team. It's disappointing but things didn't fall our way tonight.

"It wasn't meant to be. I think there were a couple that might have been penalties. A couple of calls didn't go out way tonight, but credit to Holland.

"I'm proud of every single one of us tonight. We gave it everything."

England head coach Mark Sampson added on Channel 4: "I'm incredibly proud of the team. I thought they left everything out on the pitch.

"It's just that sometimes in football you don't get the rub of the green and that's what happened tonight.

"The high-end performance was there, the attitude was there and we've got a group of devastated women in the changing rooms now."

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.