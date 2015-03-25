 
  1. Football
  2. Crystal Palace

Fosu-Mensah set for Palace loan switch

07 August 2017 01:09

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is set to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan, Press Association Sport understands.

The 19-year-old Dutch defender, signed from Ajax in 2014, made his first-team breakthrough under Louis van Gaal and last season played 11 times under Jose Mourinho.

However, Fosu-Mensah made just four starts during the 2016/17 season and now looks set to complete a loan move to Frank de Boer's Palace.

Compatriot Jairo Riedewald, another former Ajax player, has already arrived at Selhurst Park this summer to bolster a defence that no longer has Mamadou Sakho to call upon.

Fosu-Mensah, who has a deal at Old Trafford until at least 2020, is set to get valuable first-team football at Palace, although the teenager insists he was not frustrated by a lack of opportunities last term.

"It's fine because you're surrounded by great players," he recently told Press Association Sport.

"Every day, in and out, you train with great players. You develop every day with these great players.

"I just want to develop, keep developing. I am young so I try to work on my weaker stuff and to become a better and complete player.

"I need a bit of experience, things like concentration, touches, communicating on the pitch."

Fellow United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has joined Sky Bet Championship side Leeds on loan for the 2017-18 season.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.