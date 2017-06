Marseille have completed the signing of Monaco forward Valere Germain on a four-year deal.

The 27-year-old scored 10 goals as Monaco claimed their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 last season but had fallen behind Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe in the pecking order.

Marseille-born Germain follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells with the club in the 1980s and 1990s.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.