 
  1. Football
  2. Stoke City

Former Premier League goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen retires

24 July 2017 10:23

Goalkeeper Thomas Sorensen has announced his retirement, aged 41.

The Denmark international, who played 101 times for his country, played in the Premier League for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke, making more than 400 appearances for the three clubs.

Most recently with Melbourne City in Australia's A-League, the Fredericia-born player plans to stay in the country where he will take part in a 3,500-kilometre charity bike ride next year.

Sorensen made the announcement about his retirement on his Instagram account.

He wrote: "I t's with great pride and a little bit of sadness, that I today officially announce my retirement from professional football. It's been an amazing journey with so many people to thank. Family, friends, clubs, coaches, players and fans.THANK YOU.

"I will be forever grateful for your support. Now the time has come to reflect and then start a new chapter in my life. Something I am really looking forward to.

"Firstly my family and I will be staying in Melbourne. In February 2018 I will organise and take on a 3500km bike ride "Ride for Kids" through 4 Aussie states to raise money for @starlightchildrensfoundation and @kidsaiddk . Staying in Melbourne I also hope to be able to continue my contribution to @melbournecity going forward."

Sorensen helped Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League in 1999 as they won the Championship title, keeping 29 clean sheets in the process.

In 2000 he saved a penalty from England striker Alan Shearer as Sunderland won 2-1 at arch rivals Newcastle, earning himself cult status on Wearside.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.