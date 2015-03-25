 
Former Newcastle coach charged over historic sex abuse allegations

19 May 2017 12:39

Northumbria Police have charged former Newcastle youth team coach George Ormond with 29 counts of sexual offences between 1973 and 1988.

The 61-year-old, who lives in Newton Abbot, is due to appear before Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Friday, June 9.

In a statement, assistant chief constable Darren Best said: "We have had a dedicated team investigating allegations of non-recent child abuse within the sporting community since December last year.

"Our specially-trained officers have been supporting those who have taken the hugely brave step of speaking to us. Our investigations are continuing and we urge anyone who may have been a victim of abuse or has any information about suspected abuse within any sporting community to come forward and report it to us."

Source: PA

