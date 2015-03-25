 
Former Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd dies aged 76

26 September 2017 12:59

Former Newcastle chairman Freddy Shepherd has died, his family has announced. He was 76.

A pivotal figure in the St James’ Park club’s rise during the 1990s, he was chairman for 10 years from 1997.

Shepherd eventually sold his share of the club to Mike Ashley and recently, along with brother Bruce, was granted the freedom of the city of Newcastle.

“Freddy Shepherd, former chairman of Newcastle United and chairman of Shepherd Offshore Group and Triple S Sports & Entertainment Group, sadly passed away peacefully at his home last night,” his family said in a statement.

“At this difficult time the family have asked that their privacy be respected.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

