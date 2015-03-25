 
Former Middlesbrough frontman Massimo Maccarone joins Brisbane Roar

17 July 2017 12:08

Former Middlesbrough striker Massimo Maccarone has signed for Australian side Brisbane Roar.

The 37-year-old, a former Italy international, left Empoli following their relegation from Serie A last season and will be the Roar's marquee player for the A-League 2017/18 campaign.

Maccarone, who played for Boro between 2002 and 2007, is set to become the second Italian to play in the A-League following former Juventus striker Alessandro Del Piero.

Brisbane head coach John Aloisi told the club's official website: "We are pleased and excited to welcome a player of Massimo's calibre to Brisbane

"His playing career is impressive and we are confident that Massimo's experience at the highest level will strengthen our already talented squad."

Source: PA

