 
  1. Football
  2. Birmingham City

Former Hammer Ravel Morrison training with Harry Redknapp's Birmingham

04 July 2017 10:09

Former West Ham midfielder Ravel Morrison is training with Harry Redknapp's Birmingham, the Championship club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old is still on the books of Serie A outfit Lazio but has not played for them in over 12 months and finished last term on loan with QPR.

Redknapp took Morrison on loan to Rangers himself when he was manager there in 2014 and he is no stranger to Blues either having had a spell with them before that.

Once considered one of the finest prospects at Manchester United's youth academy, Morrison has been unable to live up to that hype and his parent club have now given him permission to train with Redknapp's second-tier club back in England.

"Ravel's come in and he's going to be training with us for a few days so we can have a look at him. That's it, really," Redknapp told bcfc.com.

Source: PA

Feature How the Lions have fared in past series deciders

How the Lions have fared in past series deciders...

The British and Irish Lions face a series decider for the seventh time in their history when they face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature British players in this year

British players in this year's Wimbledon singles...

Twelve British players will compete in the main draw of the singles events at Wimbledon this year.

Feature 10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017

10 players to watch at Wimbledon 2017...

Andy Murray defends his Wimbledon crown while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both looking for their second grand slam titles of the year.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions claimed a superb Test series-levelling victory over world champions New Zealand at Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

Feature Ron Dennis

Ron Dennis' McLaren highs and lows...

Ron Dennis' four-decade association with McLaren is over after he stood down as chairman of the British team on Friday.

Feature Q&A on ECB

Q&A on ECB's new broadcast rights deal...

The England and Wales Cricket Board has revealed details of its broadcast rights deal for the five-year period between 2020-2024,