Forfar 2-1 Peterhead: Match Report

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the Europa League final having had plenty of scares along the way.

Europa League finalists Ajax and Manchester United both have a rich history of producing their own players.

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Cristiano Ronaldo's opening goal for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo on Wednesday night was his 367th in Europe's top five leagues.

Forfar fight back to beat Peterhead and edge towards promotionForfar edged a step closer to promotion with a 2-1 win over Peterhead in the first leg of the Scottish League One play-off final.Peterhead, looking to avoid relegation after finishing ninth in League One, went ahead inside three minutes when Rory McAllister converted James Stevenson's corner.However, Michael McMullin was sent off for the visitors six minutes after half-time for collecting a second yellow card.And Martyn Fotheringham latched on to Gavin Swankie's pass three minutes later to equalise.Forfar made their numerical advantage count again after 74 minutes as Michael Travis headed in Jamie Bain's cross.That proved enough to give Forfar, who finished second in League Two, a narrow lead going into the second leg at the Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.

