 
  1. Football
  2. Forfar Athletic

Forfar 2-1 Peterhead: Match Report

17 May 2017 09:34

Forfar fight back to beat Peterhead and edge towards promotion

Forfar edged a step closer to promotion with a 2-1 win over Peterhead in the first leg of the Scottish League One play-off final.

Peterhead, looking to avoid relegation after finishing ninth in League One, went ahead inside three minutes when Rory McAllister converted James Stevenson's corner.

However, Michael McMullin was sent off for the visitors six minutes after half-time for collecting a second yellow card.

And Martyn Fotheringham latched on to Gavin Swankie's pass three minutes later to equalise.

Forfar made their numerical advantage count again after 74 minutes as Michael Travis headed in Jamie Bain's cross.

That proved enough to give Forfar, who finished second in League Two, a narrow lead going into the second leg at the Balmoor Stadium on Saturday.


Source: PA

