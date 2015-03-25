 
Forest Green V Yeovil at The New Lawn : Match Preview

18 August 2017 09:09
Forest Green to make changes for Yeovil meeting

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper is set to shuffle his pack for the West Country derby with Yeovil.

Dan Wishart, Omar Bugiel and Luke James are all pushing for starts as Cooper seeks to spice up his attacking options, with new boys Rovers chasing their first Sky Bet League Two win.

Chelsea youngster Brad Collins is expected to retain the goalkeeper's jersey ahead of Sam Russell.

Former Yeovil loanee Dale Bennett will come up against his old club after playing for the Glovers when he was a Watford player.

Yeovil could hand a debut to new signing Jordan Green.

The striker officially joined the Glovers this week from Bournemouth having been training with the club since pre-season.

Manager Darren Way is still searching for a central defender but has been impressed with the young players to whom he has given a chance, particularly Omar Sowunmi and Tom James.

Sowunmi will be among those hoping to keep their places after Yeovil secured their first victory of the season against Accrington last weekend.

