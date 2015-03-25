 
  1. Football
  2. Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green V Swindon at The New Lawn : Match Preview

21 September 2017 04:29
James Dunne and Donal McDermott pressing for Swindon starts at Forest Green

Forest Green have a near-fully fit squad for Friday night's Sky Bet League Two visit of Swindon.

Rovers boss Mark Cooper only has doubts over defender Manny Monthe, who is struggling with a thigh strain.

Cooper's side have won just one league game all season and sit 22nd with five points from their opening eight games.

They could stick with the same starting line-up which earned a point against bottom side Port Vale last time out.

Swindon sit eighth in the table and travel to the New Lawn on the back of their first home win of the season.

Defender Dion Conroy was forced off in the first-half of the 3-2 win over Stevenage and is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

James Dunne returned to the midfield for the game and is likely to retain his place following a bout of illness.

Donal McDermott is also back in contention for David Flitcroft's side having served a three-match ban for his red card against Barnet.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.