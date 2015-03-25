Forest Green V Swindon at The New Lawn : Match Preview

James Dunne and Donal McDermott pressing for Swindon starts at Forest GreenForest Green have a near-fully fit squad for Friday night's Sky Bet League Two visit of Swindon.Rovers boss Mark Cooper only has doubts over defender Manny Monthe, who is struggling with a thigh strain.Cooper's side have won just one league game all season and sit 22nd with five points from their opening eight games.They could stick with the same starting line-up which earned a point against bottom side Port Vale last time out.Swindon sit eighth in the table and travel to the New Lawn on the back of their first home win of the season.Defender Dion Conroy was forced off in the first-half of the 3-2 win over Stevenage and is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.James Dunne returned to the midfield for the game and is likely to retain his place following a bout of illness.Donal McDermott is also back in contention for David Flitcroft's side having served a three-match ban for his red card against Barnet.

Source: PAR

