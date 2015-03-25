Forest Green V Port Vale at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Cooper begins Forest Green ban against Port ValeCharlie Cooper starts a three-match ban as Forest Green welcome Port Vale in Sky Bet League Two.Midfielder Cooper was sent off for a stamp on Wycombe's Luke O'Nien on New Year's Day, an incident which ended with his father Mark, the Rovers manager, being banished to the stands.Full-back Alex Whittle stands by for his debut after joining from York on a free transfer last week.Loan signings Alex Iacovitti and Jack Fitzwater have returned to their respective parent clubs, Nottingham Forest and West Brom, as bottom-placed Rovers look to bring in reinforcements.James Gibbons could return to the Port Vale starting line-up after getting his first taste of action since December 12 on New Year's Day.The defender was used as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat at Notts County after Tom Anderson broke his nose following a four-match ban, and Anderson could be a doubt.Vale remain in talks with Bournemouth as they attempt to extend midfielder Ben Whitfield's loan stay, which expired after Monday's game, but defender Tyler Denton has returned to parent club Leeds.Defenders Adam Yates (nose, cheekbone and eye socket fractures) and Kjell Knops (knee) remain on the long-term casualty list.

Source: PAR

