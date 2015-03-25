Forest Green V Newport County at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Reece Brown back for Newport clashReece Brown should return to the Forest Green squad for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Newport.Midfielder Brown missed last weekend's 1-1 draw at Notts County when he was ruled out on the morning of the game through illness.Striker Omar Bugiel is expected to retain his place after scoring at Meadow Lane, but defender Manny Monthe (fractured cheekbone) remains out.This is Rovers' first game since captain Liam Noble had his contract cancelled by mutual consent and rejoined former club Notts County.Newport boss Michael Flynn is hopeful the key trio of David Pipe, Joss Labadie and Mark O'Brien will start after missing the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Swansea Under-21s on Tuesday.But left-back Calaum Jahraldo-Martin misses out with hamstring trouble and midfielder Robbie Willmott is likely to be absent again because of a knee problem.Second-choice goalkeeper James Bittner completes a two-game ban for being sent off from the bench at Crawley last month.Bournemouth loanee Joe Quigley is available following international duty with Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

We have noticed you are using an Ad-Blocker..

Digital Sport Group's revenue is provided by the ads we show on our sites, we kindly ask you to white-list or disable your Ad-Blocker