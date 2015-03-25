 
Forest Green V Morecambe at The New Lawn : Match Preview

27 October 2017 10:36
Charlie Cooper missing for Forest Green

Forest Green are without midfielder Charlie Cooper for Morecambe's visit in Sky Bet League Two.

Cooper has been ruled out for six weeks after damaging his knee in the recent 1-0 win at Coventry.

Rovers go into the game on the back of winning consecutive Football League matches for the first time.

Defender Manny Monthe (fractured jaw) could return to the squad, while teenager Harry Pickering is expected to be on the bench again with back-up goalkeeper Sam Russell nursing a hamstring injury.

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will be able to call upon midfielder Kevin Ellison once again after his return from suspension.

Ellison was banned for three games following his sending-off in the 1-0 home defeat by Crawley on October 7, but is now available.

Defender Max Muller could return to the fold after missing last weekend's 0-0 draw with Grimsby, but the game is likely to come too soon for striker Rhys Turner as he battles a groin injury.

The Shrimps have won only once in their last seven league games and head for Forest Green sitting just one place and two points better off in 22nd.

