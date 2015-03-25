Forest Green V Luton at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper has to juggle his squad again at home to Sky Bet League Two leaders Luton.
Manny Monthe's sending-off in the FA Cup defeat at Exeter in midweek was the fourth red card that Rovers have received in as many games.
Monthe - who was dismissed in his previous appearance last month - starts a two-game ban, while Dale Bennett completes a three-match suspension.
But West Brom loanee Jack Fitzwater is available to bolster the defence after serving a one-match ban.
Luton will have striker Harry Cornick available again after he recovered from a hamstring strain.
Cornick has missed the last three games but is in contention to play, along with James Collins who has overcome a leg injury.
Scott Cuthbert (groin) and Alan McCormack (hernia) are both, however, sidelined for the Hatters.
Luton sit top of League Two on goal difference.
Source: PAR