Forest Green V Lincoln City at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Mark Cooper looks to shore up Forest Green defence ahead of Lincoln clashForest Green boss Mark Cooper has to address defensive issues ahead of Lincoln's visit in Sky Bet League Two.Rovers have conceded 18 goals in their six league games and Cooper had to reshuffle his defence again for Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to leaders Exeter.Goalkeeper Sam Russell dropped out with an unspecified injury and Brad Collins could feature again.Mark Roberts may return in central defence and Shamir Mullings also pressed his case for a starting spot after scoring as a second-half substitute against the Grecians.Lincoln's 2-1 win at Stevenage on Saturday came at a cost, with Sean Long looking at six weeks out of action.Long had to be substituted at half-time after he was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge, sustaining a gash on his leg which Imps boss Danny Cowley described as "horrific".Matt Green was sent off against Boro for two yellow card offences and the striker will serve a one-match suspension.Fit-again Sam Habergham is set to replace Long, with Neal Eardley switching from left-back to right-back, while Ollie Palmer is in pole position to replace Green after scoring the winning goal at the weekend.

Source: PAR

