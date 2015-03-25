Forest Green V Exeter at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Cooper set to ring the changes for Forest GreenForest Green manager Mark Cooper could decide to make changes for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Exeter.Rovers have conceded 15 goals in their first five league games, which hardly instils confidence ahead of the Grecians clash.There could be a first start for Toni Gomes, who is on loan from Liverpool and featured among the substitutes when Cooper's team lost 3-1 at Wycombe last weekend.And while winger Will Randall might also feature in the starting XI, it is the defence that is likely to command much of Cooper's attention.Exeter seem set to be unchanged after going top with three straight wins.But new acquisitions Hiram Boateng and Jayden Stockley provide options and fellow loanee Kyle Edwards, a 19-year-old winger from West Brom, could make the matchday squad after impressing for the Grecians' under-23 side in midweek.Defender Luke Croll also played 90 minutes in that game after suffering a badly bruised leg in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Yeovil to put himself in line for a return to the squad.Dean Moxey and Ryan Harley remain out for Exeter but could be back by the end of September.

Source: PAR

