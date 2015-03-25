 
  1. Football
  2. Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green V Exeter at The New Lawn : Match Preview

07 September 2017 04:59
Cooper set to ring the changes for Forest Green

Forest Green manager Mark Cooper could decide to make changes for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Exeter.

Rovers have conceded 15 goals in their first five league games, which hardly instils confidence ahead of the Grecians clash.

There could be a first start for Toni Gomes, who is on loan from Liverpool and featured among the substitutes when Cooper's team lost 3-1 at Wycombe last weekend.

And while winger Will Randall might also feature in the starting XI, it is the defence that is likely to command much of Cooper's attention.

Exeter seem set to be unchanged after going top with three straight wins.

But new acquisitions Hiram Boateng and Jayden Stockley provide options and fellow loanee Kyle Edwards, a 19-year-old winger from West Brom, could make the matchday squad after impressing for the Grecians' under-23 side in midweek.

Defender Luke Croll also played 90 minutes in that game after suffering a badly bruised leg in the Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Yeovil to put himself in line for a return to the squad.

Dean Moxey and Ryan Harley remain out for Exeter but could be back by the end of September.

Source: PAR

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.