Forest Green V Crewe at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Dale Bennett set for Rovers returnForest Green defender Dale Bennett is likely to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Crewe.Bennett missed last week's 1-1 draw at Crawley through suspension after picking up five bookings.But that could be the only change as Rovers seek to extend an unbeaten five-game run in Sky Bet League Two.Charlie Cooper is close to returning from a knee problem, although the Crewe game will probably come too soon for the midfielder.Crewe boss David Artell is likely to make changes for Alex's first-ever trip to the New Lawn Stadium.They were thumped 4-1 by Lincoln last week and face relegation rivals Forest Green a point ahead of their hosts.James Jones (pelvis), Ryan Wintle (fractured tibia) and George Ray (back) remain out for Crewe.Jones has at least begun his recovery and is running on grass again having been out since the summer since an initial hernia operation.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.