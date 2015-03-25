 
Forest Green V Cheltenham at The New Lawn : Match Preview

23 November 2017 12:58
Forest Green's Manny Monthe banned for Cheltenham clash

Defender Manny Monthe starts a three-game ban as Forest Green entertain Gloucestershire rivals Cheltenham.

Monthe was sent off just a few minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Chesterfield.

Rovers boss Mark Cooper says he is down to the "bare bones" for the Sky Bet League Two derby, with fitness doubts over Drissa Traore, Isaiah Osbourne and Charlie Cooper .

Dan Wishart stands by to make his first start since a 4-0 home defeat to Newport in mid-October.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson hopes to have Carl Winchester and Brian Graham available for the trip to the New Lawn.

Midfielder Winchester was substituted as precaution during the midweek draw with Cambridge due to a calf problem, while striker Graham has missed the last two games because of a hamstring injury.

The Robins will have midfielder Kevin Dawson back from a three-game ban following his FA Cup sending off against Maidstone on November 4.

Top-scorer Mohamed Eisa could be restored to the starting XI after being given a rest as an unused substitute on Tuesday but back-up goalkeeper Jon Flatt (shoulder) is likely to remain sidelined, while long-term absentee Jordan Cranston (torn hamstring) is definitely out.

Source: PAR

