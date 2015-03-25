Forest Green V Accrington Stanley at The New Lawn : Match Preview

Forest Green have Charlie Cooper available for the visit of Sky Bet League Two high-fliers Accrington.
The midfielder missed bottom-placed Forest Green's midweek defeat at Cambridge through suspension after picking up five bookings this season.
Cooper's father Mark made five changes at Cambridge, but Rovers still suffered a sixth defeat in seven league games.
Skipper Liam Noble, Scott Laird and Toni Gomes will all hope to return after being left out at Cambridge.
Third-placed Accrington are monitoring Kayden Jackson ahead of Saturday's game.
The forward limped off in the 53rd minute of Tuesday's 2-1 win at Port Vale having taken a couple of bangs on his thigh.
Defender Ben Richards-Everton has returned to first team training this week as his recovery from a dislocated shoulder continues, but he is not expected to be a part of the squad at the New Lawn.
Goalkeeper Max Stryjek (hamstring) remains sidelined.
